Tracking more thunderstorms for Thursday

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern will continue for the start of the week ahead. Highs will be in the middle 90s with the chance for rain, and lows dip into the upper 70s. A weak cold front is expected to move into the region by Tuesday, which will give us an increased chance for rain and storms, highs Tuesday will top out near 90 degrees with lows in the lower 70s. Behind this front we could see cooler afternoon highs and less muggy conditions, with highs on Wednesday in the upper 80s.