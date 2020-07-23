Tracking more thunderstorms for Thursday

Showers and storms will again be possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
Mainly cloudy skies will prevail across the Mid-South today. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with east winds around 5 to 10 mph. The muggy factor will stay in place again this afternoon. Showers and storms will again be possible this afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning will be possible in any storm we see today. Rain should move out by sunset, so conditions will be dry tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies and east winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. High: 92. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Winds: East around 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s tomorrow. We will see mainly dry conditions, with just a few pop-up showers or storms possible. Heat index values will reach between 105 to 110 during the day tomorrow. Lows will dip into the middle to upper 70s during the overnight period.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are expecting a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will exceed 105 this weekend, so heat alerts might be issued. A few afternoon showers or storms will be again possible both days this weekend, but most locations will remain dry. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern will continue for the start of the week ahead. Highs will be in the middle 90s with the chance for rain, and lows dip into the upper 70s. A weak cold front is expected to move into the region by Tuesday, which will give us an increased chance for rain and storms, highs Tuesday will top out near 90 degrees with lows in the lower 70s. Behind this front we could see cooler afternoon highs and less muggy conditions, with highs on Wednesday in the upper 80s.
