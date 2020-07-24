Collierville Schools updates reopening plan

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools updated its Reopening and Recovery plan Friday evening after receiving new direction from the Shelby County Health Department.
The original plan that was released on July 15 relied heavily upon the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to accommodate students in all schools under the traditional learning option.
The Shelby County Health Department said Thursday that schools in the county should have six feet of distance between students, not three to six feet as has been suggested by the AAP.
Now, Collierville Schools will offer a hybrid model and virtual learning option.
This means that students who are enrolled in the hybrid attendance model will receive two days of in-school instruction and three days of remote instruction each week.
Students who choose the virtual route will receive 100% online instruction.
