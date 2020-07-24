901 FC preparing for first sporting event with fans since shutdown from pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 901 FC professional soccer team is preparing to host its first sporting event in Memphis with fans since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the country.
“This is the first step forward for sports,” Craig Unger, President of 901 FC said. “First professional sports event in Memphis since the shutdown.”
The changes for Saturday’s match against Charlotte Independence start at the front gate.
Under 10% of the stadium capacity will be allowed inside, which will amount to less than 1,000 people.
Every fan will get a temperature check and fill out a health questionnaire before entering.
“If they’re over 100.4 degrees, they just won’t be allowed in the facility,” Unger said.
The box office will be closed and each fan will have a digital ticket.
Masks will be required at all times.
“One of the conditions opening and allowing fans is the mandatory masks,” Unger said.
Team employees have been busy for the past week cleaning surfaces with hospital grade disinfectant and placing more than one thousand signs and dots on the ground.
“This process started really months ago. This is not something that came together quickly, there have been on-going conversations with other facilities, with the city, with the health department,” Unger said.
Once inside the stadium, fans will be required to stay in their assigned seats which are at least 12 feet away from any other fans and fans will not be able to walk around to different sections.
“You will be required to stay in your zone,” Unger said. “There will be no sort of walking around the stadium and roaming around.”
All unused seats will be roped off. Concession stands will not accept cash and can be ordered on an app to reduce movement.
“You’re going to be able to order from an app on your phone and have soft drinks, beer, food just delivered directly to your seat,” Unger said.
President of 901 FC, Craig Unger, says the key to the entire operation is every fan wearing their masks, which will be required at all times besides eating and drinking.
“We need to have the masks on in order for us to keep doing this,” Unger said. “We need this for sports to come back. And we need this for the health and safety of our entire community.”
The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
