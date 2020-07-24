Grizzlies face Sixers in first NBA bubble scrimmage Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA bubble has come alive with scrimmages as the 22 teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, get set for their race to the finish with “seeding” games to set the playoffs.
The Grizzlies, who currently hold the eighth and final seed in the west, will need a strong showing in those eight ‘real games’ to stave off a possible play-in contest against challengers Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Phoenix.
Memphis will play the Sixers Friday in their first of three scrimmages. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Philly, which is sixth in the east, gives the Grizz a chance to find out what’s good, and what’s not, about themselves.
“Philly, obviously, a team we struggled with during the season,” said Jenkins. “We started off that game, I remember, pretty closely then it got away from us up there in Philly. But, unique matchup. They’ve got great size, they’ve got great individual talent. They can beat you in soo many different ways. And, I think that’s going to put our habits, and our gameplan, our methodology from a defensive end into play.”
The Grizzlies will also scrimmage the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat before the season Restart next Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
