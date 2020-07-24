Health department issues directive aimed at full-service restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department released another health directive -- this time aimed at full-service restaurants.
This comes after photos were shared from Beale Street on Saturday night showing large numbers of patrons on the street.
Health Directive No. 9 states any restaurant whose food sales are 50% or less than their alcohol sales has to close, regardless of their licensure by the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission.
Those restaurants will have to provide the most recent sales numbers that were provided to the Commission for license renewals or sales number for year-to-date sales and a “food affidavit” by an owner of the establishment attesting that the numbers submitted are correct.
A previous directive issued by the health department shut down bars and forced restaurants to reduce hours.
Establishments were also asked to help with contract tracing by keeping a record of all customers.
Now, more than a dozen businesses are suing the Shelby County government and the health department after they were forced to shut down.
There have been two lawsuits filed by 17 limited-service restaurants in the county.
This is a developing story.
