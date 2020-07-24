Hot, humid, and mainly dry weekend pattern followed by more rain for next week

Drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will limit rain chances this weekend. A few afternoon showers will still be possible, but much of the area and the weekend will be mainly dry. A cold front next week will bring more rain to the Mid-South along with a break from the heat.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a light south wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs again in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 90.

