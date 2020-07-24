Hot, humid, and mainly dry weekend pattern followed by more rain for next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 90.