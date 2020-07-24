Hot weekend ahead, showers still possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and humid this morning, but there will be more clouds and a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. Although rain chances are lower than yesterday, scattered thunderstorms will still be possible from 11 am to sunset. High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s and the heat index will be around 105. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 92. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 777. Winds southeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 90s. The heat index will likely exceed 105, so we could have a heat advisory. A few afternoon showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will not see rain.
NEXT WEEK: This same pattern will continue into the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid-90s Monday. A weak cold front will arrive on Tuesday, which will give us a chance for thunderstorms and also drop temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through Thursday. The front will likely stall over the area, which means rain chances will remain high through the end of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
