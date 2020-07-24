Former Memphis charter school employee charged with rape after months-long investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis charter school employee has been arrested and charged -- accused of raping a student.
William Slaughter, 38, is charged with rape, statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual battery by an authority figure.
WMC Action News 5 first learned about Slaughter in December 2019 after a viewer reached out saying her daughter was touched inappropriately by a school staff member.
At the time, Slaughter worked at Granville T Woods Academy and was listed on the school’s website as a technology support specialist.
We reached out to the school in January 2020 and received the following statement:
“Student safety is our top priority, and we always take any report involving allegations against employees very seriously. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave per standard procedure while the matter is investigated. Appropriate action will be determined pending the outcome of the investigation.”
WMC Action News 5 looked into Slaughter’s personnel file and learned he’s been working with kids for more than a decade.
From 2005 to 2012 he worked with non-profit organization Youth Villages in several roles, including an overnight teacher and counselor.
He was later hired by Shelby County Schools in August 2016 as a special education assistant.
In January 2020 Memphis Police officials said the investigation into allegations against Slaughter was ongoing.
Now more than six months later, records show Slaughter was arrested and charged on July 20 and is currently out on bond.
He is scheduled to face a judge on August 4.
WMC Action News 5 made several attempts by phone to reach Slaughter for a comment, but did not hear back.
We also reached out to the school where Slaughter once worked, but did not receive a response.
He is no longer listed on the school’s website.
