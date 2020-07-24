SCS creating lunch plans for in-person, virtual students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lunch is usually a time when students congregate with their friends, but that's likely to change for students at Shelby County Schools.
In the district’s S.A.F.E. Re-entry plan, it states that where students eat lunch will depend on the school they attend. The district released an informational video demonstrating how lunches will be served.
Breakfast and lunch will be prepared at each campus five days a week. If students return to school in person, some may still be able to eat in the cafeteria if space allows. Others may need to eat in separate classrooms, or outdoors. The principals of each school in the district will ultimately decide where students will eat.
If students go through the serving line, they will see social distancing markers on the floor in the cafeteria helping them stand several feet from one another. If students attend school virtually, families will be given information on how to pick up lunches to go from each school.
Schools will have morning pickups as well as afternoon pickups so that it will work around parents’ work schedules.
The meals will consist of cold, shelf-stable and reheatable food.
