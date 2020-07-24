WATCH LIVE: SCS hosting virtual learning demonstration for upcoming semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is hosting a 90-minute virtual classroom demonstration lesson for the Shelby County School Board showing what officials, teachers and students can expect for virtual learning.
The demonstration will follow the plan for a virtual 8th-grade math lesson.
SCS parents have been attending training sessions for the virtual learning option to assist their students. The district says Microsoft Teams will be the virtual platform used for the fall semester.
According to SCS, during the presentation, the in-person and virtual learning opportunities will be shown simultaneously using SCS curriculum. Some features will include video conference calls and learning activities.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.