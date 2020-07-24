SCS parents must choose between in-person or virtual learning by tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is extending the period for parents to select a fall learning option in an effort to better support families.
The deadline for parents to submit their choice will now be 11:59 p.m. on July 24.
- Students will have daily in-class, teacher-led instruction.
- Schools must take several health and safety protocols at school and on buses.
- Students will wear masks and must social distance.
- Class sizes will be reduced and there will be frequent hand washing and access to hand sanitizer.
- Students will have live online teacher-led instruction every day.
- Digital devices will be provided for students who need one.
- Several support services will be available, including IEP meetings and support for families where English is the second language.
- With this option, SCS says there will be limited availability of extracurricular programs & activities with on-campus participation.
The SCS call center hours will also be extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist families with questions about the options or accessing their PowerSchool account.
The call center can be reached at 901-416-5300.
SCS teachers have also been given the option to work remotely or teach in the classroom. SCS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Antonio Burt said teachers got word Tuesday night they will be able to choose whether they work in the schools or remotely.
SCS is offering parent training for Microsoft TEAMS starting July 24. There will be three sessions throughout the day. Starting at 10 a.m to 11 a.m., 1 p.m to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parents can expect to learn the following.
- Learn how to access and navigate the Microsoft Teams platform.
- Understand the expectations and responsibilities for students when using Microsoft Teams.
- Learn about the tools and features available on Teams to help support students of any age or ability.
Families will have as much information as possible to make an informed choice for their child.
If you have any questions about the learning options being offered to students this year, click here.
