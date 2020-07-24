SCSO investigating after detainee dies at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a jail detainee.
SCSO says 36-year-old Michael McCabe was booked into the Shelby County Jail on July 14, released on his own recognizance on July 15, detained by the Germantown Police Department, and returned to the Shelby County Jail on July 16, where he was being held for Germantown Municipal Court.
On July 17, he was found unresponsive in his cell and medical personnel and paramedics were unable to revive him.
Investigators believe his death was due to suicide. However, the official cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.
This is an ongoing investigation.
