Shelby County health officials report over 300 new COVID-19 cases; 4,980 active cases countywide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 347 new cases of coronavirus across the county with an additional three deaths.
The health departments says Shelby County has seen a total of 18,058 cases and nearly 260 deaths since the pandemic hit the Mid-South in March.
As of Friday, there are currently 4,980 active COVID-19 cases and more than 8,000 people are in quarantine across the county.
SCHD has been tracking healthcare resources in Mid-South. ICU utilization currently at 86%.
And as hospital capacity continues to be threatened, over the past few weeks, the county’s positivity rate has also continued to skyrocket. Shelby County and the City of Memphis have both issued masks ordinances to help decrease communal transmission.
In a joint task force news conference Thursday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says mask compliance is showing improvement in the area.
The health department is also investigating clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. According to SCHD, there are at least 21 facilities with ongoing investigations -- 19 facilities have clusters that have been resolved.
SCHD considers clusters resolved after a facility has gone 28 consecutive days without confirming a new cases. There has been a total of 76 deaths among residents and employees at the facilities.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 35,246 total cases and 380 deaths
- Crittenden -- 994 cases; 15 deaths; 858 recoveries
- Cross -- 124 cases; 1 death; 98 recoveries
- Lee -- 867 cases; 6 deaths; 814 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 489 cases; 7 deaths; 339 recoveries
- Phillips -- 219 cases; 6 deaths; 166 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 109 cases; 3 deaths; 77 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 968 cases; 3 deaths; 910 recoveries
Mississippi -- 48,053 total cases and 1,436 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 198 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 85 cases
- Coahoma -- 471 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,668 cases; 21 deaths
- Lafayette -- 653 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 423 cases; 5 deaths
- Panola -- 640 cases; 8 deaths
- Quitman -- 141 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 531 cases; 19 deaths
- Tippah -- 216 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 173 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 86,987 total cases and 925 deaths
- Crockett -- 130 cases; 3 deaths; 48 recoveries
- Dyer -- 400 cases; 5 deaths; 179 recoveries
- Fayette -- 510 cases; 8 deaths; 298 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 614 cases; 9 deaths; 356 recoveries
- Haywood -- 224 cases; 4 deaths; 95 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 287 cases; 6 deaths; 139 recoveries
- McNairy -- 195 cases; 1 death; 75 recoveries
- Tipton -- 877 cases; 8 deaths; 591 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.