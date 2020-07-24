Tickets still available for Memphis 901 FC match this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are still tickets available for the Memphis 901 FC game on Saturday.
Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 Friday morning. If you previously purchased a ticket that was canceled you can use the credit from that ticket to purchase tickets for any home match this season.
Remember you will have to wear a mask at the stadium. About 1,000 fans will be allowed inside.
For more information on health and safety protocols for 901 FC games, click here.
