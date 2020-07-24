Tiger Woods will not compete in WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger Woods will not be coming to the Mid-South anytime soon.
Woods tweeted he will not be attending the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this year.
He said he needs time to prepare for the PGA Championship and FedExCup Playoffs.
The PGA TOUR announced they were going to move the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to July 30 through August 2 at the TPC at Southwind.
The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings in the top 50 golfers in the world, plus other tournament winners and money leaders.
Memphis has hosted a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event.
Fans will not be able to attend the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this year.
