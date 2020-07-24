Tracking a hot & humid weekend, with showers still possible

NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s, a small chance for rain is possible with heat index values in the 100s and lows in the 70s. A rather weak cold front will arrive on Tuesday, that will give us increased rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Highs during this period will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s under cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 70s. This front looks to linger, keeping rain chances in the forecast as we push towards the end of the week.