Tracking a hot & humid weekend, with showers still possible

Afternoon highs will again soar into the middle to upper 90s through the weekend. Heat index values will reach into the 100s. Rain chances are more limited, but not zero.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds through this Friday with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will again reach near 100 or exceed it this afternoon. Widely isolated showers and storms are again possible this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Winds today will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph and will continue around 5 mph tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 70s with mainly clear skies and the muggy factor sticking around.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 30%. High: 94. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 77. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach into the upper 90s both days this weekend with heat index values reaching near 105+. Heat advisories and alerts could be issued this weekend. An afternoon shower or storm could be possible due to the heat and humidity in place this weekend, but most locations will remain dry. Lows will remain in the upper 70s with mainly clear skies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s, a small chance for rain is possible with heat index values in the 100s and lows in the 70s. A rather weak cold front will arrive on Tuesday, that will give us increased rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Highs during this period will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s under cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 70s. This front looks to linger, keeping rain chances in the forecast as we push towards the end of the week.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
