U of M athletics director issues statement on future of Tigers athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis athletics director issued a statement Friday concerning the livelihood of the university’s athletics program amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
U of M Athletics Director Laird Veatch says the program is projecting a $4.4 million loss in revenue due to the current health crisis. The projection comes as ticket sales and Tiger Scholarship Fund revenue has taken a hit -- two main sources of revenue for U of M athletics.
Veatch’s statement reads in part:
“Unfortunately, among many uncertainties, we are concerned that further reduction in capacity at home events could be on the horizon. Candidly, without ticket and donation revenue in line with our current projections, the next round of cuts could have severe and potentially long-term impacts on our people and program.”
Veatch says the department is working to find a safe solution to host home events for athletes that are in line with health guidelines during this unprecedented time.
According to the statement, more information about home events and how fan participation will be impacted should be expected in the coming weeks, if not days.
The athletics department has partnered with the City of Memphis, the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium and the Shelby County Health Department to create a plan and options.
Veatch remains optimistic.
“While this will not be easy, we will get through this together,” he wrote.
Read Veatch’s full statement below:
