WATCH: Tipton County Schools superintendent discusses back-to-school plans

July 24, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 9:38 AM

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Tipton County Schools start the new year Aug. 17.

The district is offering traditional and remote learning plans to families. Their 24-page reopening plan outlines special protocols with consideration for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. John Combs is discussing Tipton County Schools’ reopening plan with WMC’s Joy Redmond live at 9:30 a.m.

Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.