WATCH: Tipton County Schools superintendent discusses back-to-school plans

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Tipton County Schools start the new year Aug. 17.
The district is offering traditional and remote learning plans to families. Their 24-page reopening plan outlines special protocols with consideration for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. John Combs is discussing Tipton County Schools’ reopening plan with WMC’s Joy Redmond live at 9:30 a.m.
