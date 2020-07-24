Who will be the keeper in 901 FC’s home restart?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a long two months ago when Memphis found out the world’s best goalkeeper, Tim Howard, was going to come out of retirement and play for Memphis 901 FC.
Just days after he turned 41 years old, AutoZone Park roared in excitement to see Howard play. But after America’s goalkeeper let up seven goals in his first two starts, Jimmy Hague got the nod in Atlanta last weekend, so Howard could have a game to rest.
The result was a 2-2 draw and the first point of the season for the boys in blue. Still no word on if Howard will start in the net come Saturday in the home reopener.
Howard said, “I take it day by day, try to make myself available for selection and obviously the manager will decide that tomorrow or Saturday, but for me it’s just trying to be fit and ready for the weekend so I don’t have to rule myself out.”
The first touch is against Charlotte Independence at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at AutoZone Park.
