Bars must stop alcohol sales at 11 p.m. under Governor Reeves’ new guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last call at The Bulldog in Jackson will be announced earlier than usual. Governor Tate Reeves added new restrictions to his executive order Friday that will end alcohol sales at 11 at night.
General Manager Dana Koenig is ready to enforce it. ”When we reopened [in May] we could only be open till ten o’clock. So now it’s almost like we’re going back with an extra hour. It is unfortunate,” she said
“A lot of times people may not start coming out until 10 o’clock. And so those hours between 11:00 and 2:00, it doesn’t seem like a lot of time but it can definitely have an impact [on sales], yes. And I think we’re all going to feel that,” said Koenig
The order also said groups need to be 10 or less. Customers must be seated to be served alcohol.
Coronavirus case numbers are high among young people statewide. Targeting bars is part of the governor’s plan to reduce that.
“This is not fiscally healthy for any business at this point. Especially bars. Does it sting a little bit to kind of be... feel like we’re being scapegoated? Yeah, we feel a little attacked. But do you understand that you have to comply with the laws? Absolutely and we’re going to do our part as well,” said Koenig
