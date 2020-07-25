City of Memphis employee arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

Cheryl Pitchford (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 12:18 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis solid waster worker is in jail on a $400,000 bond after officers say they caught her with a felony amount of fentanyl.

Officers stopped Cheryl Pitchford Wednesday night for making an illegal u-turn.

Police say she began to argue with officers and told them she worked for the City of Memphis. Police patted her down and say they found a large package of drugs hidden next to her thigh.

We reached out to the City of Memphis for comment on the case:

“We are aware of the off duty arrest of a City employee, and our human resources team is evaluating the situation to determine next steps,” said a city spokesperson.

Pitchford has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell.

