City of Memphis employee arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis solid waster worker is in jail on a $400,000 bond after officers say they caught her with a felony amount of fentanyl.
Officers stopped Cheryl Pitchford Wednesday night for making an illegal u-turn.
Police say she began to argue with officers and told them she worked for the City of Memphis. Police patted her down and say they found a large package of drugs hidden next to her thigh.
We reached out to the City of Memphis for comment on the case:
“We are aware of the off duty arrest of a City employee, and our human resources team is evaluating the situation to determine next steps,” said a city spokesperson.
Pitchford has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.