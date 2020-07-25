Fans return to AutoZone Park for first 901 FC match since coronavirus shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday was a monumental day for sports in Memphis.
“This is my first major sporting event since, say March,” said Stewart Scott, visiting family in Memphis.
For the first time since the pandemic took hold of the country and Shelby County in March, fans entered a local stadium for a live sporting event.
Less than 10 percent capacity of AutoZone Park was allowed in, equaling less than 1,000 people.
“It’s exciting to see some familiar faces, albeit they all have the face coverings on which is greet,” said Craig Unger, president of Memphis 901 FC.
“Thank God we’re back. Thank God we get a little bit of normalcy back to our lives,” said Matt Sorg, fan.
901 FC team management says they installed strict health guidelines such to protect fans, such as mandatory masks at all times, 12-feet distance between all fans and temperature checks at the gate.
“In the end, we knew and as well know, there’s risk. There’s going to be ongoing risk. And we are very aware as to what is going on in the community around us but that’s why we put the precautions in place,” said Unger.
Fans we talked to say they thought the team was doing more than necessary to make them feel safe attending their first sporting event.
“I love the adjustments. If they’re willing to adjust for everybody’s safety that’s the way it should be from here on out… It makes me feel a whole lot safe,” said Scott.
“They are going well above and beyond… We’re here. I mean, I’m not worried one bit,” said Sorg.
