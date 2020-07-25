Hot & humid weather continues this weekend; tracking increased rain chances next week

Expect a hot and humid weekend across the Mid-South, with highs in the 90s, heat index values in the 100s and the slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Sun and clouds will prevail across the Mid-South today. Highs will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with south winds around 5 mph. It will be muggy, that means heat index values will likely push past 100+ this afternoon. There is a small chance for isolated shower and storms late today, but most locations will remain dry. Tonight, lows will fall into the upper to middle 70s under fair skies and southeast winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 30%. High: 94. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 76. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph.
SUNDAY: The forecast looks to repeat for tomorrow. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values in the 100s. Pop-up to widely isolated showers and storms will be possible along with partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the middle to upper 70s with mostly clear skies and muggy conditions continuing.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with small afternoon rain chances, highs will top out in the middle 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day, highs will climb only into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with widespread rain expected along with a few thunderstorms, highs will remain in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will continue to be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and highs near 90 degrees.
