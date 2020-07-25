Hot & humid weather continues this weekend; tracking increased rain chances next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with small afternoon rain chances, highs will top out in the middle 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day, highs will climb only into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with widespread rain expected along with a few thunderstorms, highs will remain in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will continue to be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and highs near 90 degrees.