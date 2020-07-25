Hot & humid weekend but more rain & cooler temps next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hot and humid all weekend long with a chance of showers and storms during peak heating in the afternoon. The pattern will shift next week as a cold front will allow for cooler high temperatures but it will also stall out keeping us with higher rain chances most of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph. Low: Mid 70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Wind: SW 5-10 mph High: Low to mid 90s
TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: Mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 90.
NEXT WEEKEND: Right now there is a chance of rain both days with the highest chance on Saturday and a low chance on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
