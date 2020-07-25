SCHD: 430 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials with the Shelby County Health Department confirmed an increase of 430 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County on Saturday morning.
There has been a total of 18,488 cases and 260 deaths -- only one virus-related death has been confirmed in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 5,123 active cases across the county accounting for just under 28% of all cases. Nearly 71% of residents in the county have recovered from the virus.
As the number of active cases grows, so do hospitalizations. SCHD’s hospital resource tracking graph shows ICU utilization numbers away from reaching a red zone.
In hopes to reduce communal transmission of the virus and hospitalizations Shelby County and Memphis officials have each issued masks ordinances requiring people to wear masks in public places. The week of Wednesday, July 25 the county’s positivity rate reached new heights coming in at 15.8% -- the highest its been since the beginning of the pandemic in the Mid-South.
SCHD also continues to investigate clusters of coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 25 facilities under investigation at this time.
According to date from the health department, there are an additional 19 facilities that have resolved clusters.
A cluster is considered resolved once a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case. There have been 76 deaths among residents and staff.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 36,259 total cases and 386 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,044 cases; 15 deaths; 881 recoveries
- Cross -- 131 cases; 1 death; 101 recoveries
- Lee -- 868 cases; 6 deaths; 820 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 511 cases; 7 deaths; 360 recoveries
- Phillips -- 226 cases; 6 deaths; 170 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 111 cases; 3 deaths; 81 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 981 cases; 3 deaths; 915 recoveries
Mississippi -- 49,663 total cases and 1,463 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 241 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 88 cases
- Coahoma -- 492 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,746 cases; 21 deaths
- Lafayette -- 669 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 429 cases; 5 deaths
- Panola -- 662 cases; 8 deaths
- Quitman -- 149 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 542 cases; 19 deaths
- Tippah -- 223 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 175 cases; 4 deaths
Tennessee -- 89,078 total cases and 938 deaths
- Crockett -- 138 cases; 3 deaths; 49 recoveries
- Dyer -- 416 cases; 5 deaths; 184 recoveries
- Fayette -- 512 cases; 8 deaths; 298 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 638 cases; 10 deaths; 367 recoveries
- Haywood -- 229 cases; 4 deaths; 95 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 302 cases; 6 deaths; 148 recoveries
- McNairy -- 206 cases; 2 deaths; 82 recoveries
- Tipton -- 899 cases; 8 deaths; 604 recoveries
