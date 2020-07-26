Authorities investigating triple shooting in Tipton County

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened in Mason, Tennessee Saturday night around 10:30.
Authorities say they arrived at a home on West Harmony Drive in the Richland Hills area where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. TSCO deputies later found out a third victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle.
The victims found at the scene have been treated and released from the hospital, the third victim is in stable condition in the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
TSCO says evidence from the scene shows there were multiple shooters involved. Several homes and vehicles were hit during the shooting.
Officials say the motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.
If you have information regarding this case, please call one of the following:
- Criminal Investigation Division: 901-475-3300
- Central Dispatch (after hours): 901-475-4300
- Phone in tips: 901-475-3007
You can also email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com.
