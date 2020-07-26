Breakdown: Comets & Meteor showers. Why you should look up

Don’t forget that if you haven’t seen the comet Neowise, it isn’t too late. It was discovered March 27 of this year and will be visible through the end of the month and possibly into early August. Astronomers say once it disappears it appear again until 8786! It is best seen 2 hours after sunset. Look toward the north to northwest or look for the Big Dipper constellation. According to NASA, the comet can be found just below the Big Dipper and it may appear to look like a star with a fuzzy tail. It is visible to the naked eye but astronomers suggest grabbing a pair of binoculars.