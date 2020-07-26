Increased rain chances and cooler temperatures forecasted for the week ahead

The heat and humidity continues for Sunday and Monday as does the pop-up afternoon storms. A stationary front brings increased rain chances, clouds and cooler temperatures for later in the week.
Sun and clouds will again prevail across the Mid-South today. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon with southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values will again make a run for 100+ later today. An afternoon shower or storm will be possible thanks to the heat and humidity in place. Tonight, we will see lows in the middle to upper 70s with mainly clear skies and light winds.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 30%. High: Lower to middle 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Light to calm.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday looks to be a carbon copy of today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to lower 90s with heat index values 100+, an afternoon shower or storm will be possible and lows will fall into the middle to upper 70s. The forecast gets a bit more complicated as we push into Tuesday through the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary will park itself over the region. That will bring increased clouds and rain chances each day Tuesday through Friday, with the highest chance for rain, right now, on Thursday. Skies will remain mainly cloudy from Tuesday through Friday to go along with the rain chances, that will keep temperatures in the upper 80s for most of the week with lows in the lower to middle 70s. That means umbrellas will need to be close for the week ahead.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday this pattern looks to remain in place. With highs in the upper 80s along with cloudy skies and widely scattered rain chances.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.