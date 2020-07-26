Increased rain chances and cooler temperatures forecasted for the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday looks to be a carbon copy of today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to lower 90s with heat index values 100+, an afternoon shower or storm will be possible and lows will fall into the middle to upper 70s. The forecast gets a bit more complicated as we push into Tuesday through the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary will park itself over the region. That will bring increased clouds and rain chances each day Tuesday through Friday, with the highest chance for rain, right now, on Thursday. Skies will remain mainly cloudy from Tuesday through Friday to go along with the rain chances, that will keep temperatures in the upper 80s for most of the week with lows in the lower to middle 70s. That means umbrellas will need to be close for the week ahead.