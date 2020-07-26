Indictment: Shelby County deputy accused of spying on woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on four charges, accused of spying on a woman for sexual gratification earlier this year.
John Sturgeon, 50, was indicted July 15 on two counts of observation without consent; along with unlawful photographing in violation of privacy and tampering with evidence.
The grand jury indictment provides few details about the alleged incident, but notes it occurred between April 7 and April 10. A Bartlett investigator provided witness testimony to the grand jury.
Sturgeon is accused of “unlawfully and knowingly” observing and photographing a woman in a place “where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy.”
The indictment alleges the observation was for “the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.”
The charging documents do not say how Sturgeon knew the alleged victim. WMC Action News 5 is not identifying her.
The indictment also alleges that Sturgeon knowingly concealed evidence once the investigation was underway.
According to state law enforcement records, Sturgeon has been a fulltime patrol officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since October 2004.
Records show he was placed on administrative leave April 10.
Sturgeon was “relieved of duty without pay” from the sheriff’s office and an administrative case against him is still open, Capt. Anthony Buckner told WMC Action News 5.
No attorney was listed for Sturgeon in court records. He is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond and has an arraignment set for August 21.
