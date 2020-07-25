Monday will be hot & mainly dry but better rain chances on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hot and humid again with a chance of a few showers and storms through early evening. The pattern will shift this week as a cold front will allow for cooler temperatures but the front will also stall, keeping us with elevated rain chances most of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5 mph Low: Mid to upper 70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Wind: SW 5-10 mph High: Low to mid 90s
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10 mph Low: Mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 90.
NEXT WEEKEND: Right now there is a chance of rain both days with the highest chance on Saturday and a lower chance on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.