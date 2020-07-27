16,000 absentee ballots headed to Shelby Co. homes

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - If you have been waiting on an absentee ballot - check your mail this week.
Last week, we explained how thousands of people were still waiting to get their ballot in the mail. Now, the Shelby County Election Commission told us all 16,000 absentee ballots are now on the way.
Linda Phillips, the head of the election commission, said the reason for the backlog was due to ballots not being finalized by the state until June 30.
Also, because of a printer mistake absentee ballots were a week late being sent out.
Now, Phillips said everything is up to date and they hope to send out ballots the same day that applications are received.
You have until July 30 to apply for an absentee ballot, but don’t wait!
Voters are encouraged to apply for their absentee ballot today because getting your ballot and turning it back in all depends on USPS.
The Shelby County Election Commission warns some have to use an express service. A reminder, those ballots must be received by election day which is August 6.
