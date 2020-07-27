District attorney’s office investigator, longtime police detective dies at age 56

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who spent over half of his life serving his community passed away over the weekend at the age of 56, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
W.D. Merritt served with the Memphis Police Department for 28 years. During those nearly three decades, Merritt spent 10 years in uniform patrol, five years as a sergeant in the robbery squad and 13 years as a sergeant in the homicide squad.
He then joined the DA’s office in 2013 after retiring from MPD and worked in the Criminal Investigation Division.
“W.D.‘s incredible investigative skills brought thousands of offenders to justice and brought closure to the victims and their families,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. “His integrity, hard work, compassion and selflessness were unmatched. As a husband, a father, an investigator and a friend, W.D. always did what was noble and right. We mourn the passing of a true hero and friend.”
