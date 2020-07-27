Freedom Prep. Academy announces all virtual reopening plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freedom Preparatory Academy has announced their plan for all students to participate in virtual learning upon their return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
FPA says virtual classes are expected to start Monday, August 31, and will be held on Zoom for students that will be both at home or on the school’s campus.
Students who are on campus will be supervised and will be served lunch. There will be no more than 15 students per class.
Students who opt to learn from home will have access to necessary resources, including Shelby County Schools’ meal distribution program.
The plan says each student will be given a device to access their lessons and classwork.
According to FPA, virtual learning will be held for six and a half hours each day which is broken down into about three hours of live interaction with faculty and another three and a half hours focused on physical education activities, independent reading and other pre-recorded lessons.
FPA is providing students learning from home with two different time blocks for their lessons -- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Students who will be learning on campus are to arrive at 7:40 a.m. and leave at 3 p.m. daily. Face masks, social distancing, increased handwashing, daily COVID-19 screening and temperature checks will be mandatory.
FPA’s student orientation will begin Monday, August 17.
