Mid-South business headlines: The racial makeup of commercial real estate in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are taking a look at the latest business headlines circling around commercial real estate in Bluff City and its racial makeup which lacks Black brokers.
Memphis Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Greg Akers says out of the three largest firms in the Memphis area which have about 60 brokers and executives listed on their sites combined, none of them were Black.
“For sure there are some Black brokers, some Black executives in commercial real estate firms here in the Memphis area but there aren’t that many,” said Akers.
Akers says the primary reason could be based on who you know.
“Many of the people who are brokers or executives, maybe their fathers were also brokers or ran companies. There is a real patrilineal connection between the young brokers. [They] have people who have been in the industry who gave them business, who gave them contacts to get started out,” explained Akers. “Because its always been white, it continues to be very white.”
Akers says some of the efforts made to diversify the industry locally hasn’t seen any large scale success.
MBJ was able to locate some Black brokers in the Bluff City, one of them being Darrell Cobbins, president and founder of Universal Commercial Real Estate.
Cobbins shared with MBJ that he had previously had a mentor, who was a white man, that wanted to help him gain new sources of business. Cobbins was asked to bring all of his materials to a meeting with his mentor to compare notes -- he brought loads of research.
Akers said Cobbines shared that his mentor only brought one book -- a list of people who were members of his country club.
That just really set the stage for Mr. Cobbins about how came from different worlds and had different access to different kinds of people and what a challenge it would be for him to build up his business quite as successfully as man of his competition with other brokers,” said Akers.
You can find this story and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com
