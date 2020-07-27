Mid-South hospital reports child with COVID-19 dies from underlying condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child under the age of 18 that tested positive for the coronavirus has died from an underlying condition, according to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
The child was a patient of the Le Bonheur and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The underlying condition of the child is unknown, but the hospital says he/she presented no symptoms of COVID-19.
We reached out to Le Bonheur, the hospital the child was in the care of at the time of his/her death. It reads in part:
“We can confirm that a patient of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a child under the age of 18-years-old, died from an underlying condition.
This child was known to be positive for COVID-19, but was not symptomatic. COVID-19 was not thought to have impacted this child’s condition. However, this information must be included in COVID-19 reporting, as directed by the Tennessee Department of Health.”
Le Bonheur says they have implemented several safety procedures to keep children and their families safe while at the hospital including:
- Requiring masks on campus
- Screening and temperature checks for all staff and visitors
- Limiting visitors to one healthy adult
- Social distancing on campus
- Stringent cleaning according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control
