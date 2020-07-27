Mostly dry today, but high chance for rain later this week

REST OF THE WEEK: More clouds will roll in tomorrow, but rain chances will still be relatively low. Only afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, mostly after 1 pm. High temperatures will be slightly lower and only top out at 90 degrees Tuesday. However, highs will drop down even more mid-week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. A cold front will stall over the area Wednesday, which will also give us a chance for rain. Showers and storms will be likely Wednesday and rain could carry over into Thursday. Then, another weather system will likely deliver rain on Saturday.