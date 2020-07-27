Mostly dry today, but high chance for rain later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be partly cloudy today with a chance for a few afternoon pop-up showers after 11 a.m. However, most of the area will stay dry. Temperatures will be lower than this weekend, but it will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100. Tonight will be dry with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 92. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 75. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: More clouds will roll in tomorrow, but rain chances will still be relatively low. Only afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, mostly after 1 pm. High temperatures will be slightly lower and only top out at 90 degrees Tuesday. However, highs will drop down even more mid-week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. A cold front will stall over the area Wednesday, which will also give us a chance for rain. Showers and storms will be likely Wednesday and rain could carry over into Thursday. Then, another weather system will likely deliver rain on Saturday.
