Rain chances go up by mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for a few afternoon pop-up showers or storms, mainly in northeast MS. Some areas will stay completely dry. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will be around 100. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% of a shower. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds light.
TUESDAY: More clouds will roll in tomorrow, but rain chances will still be relatively low. Only afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, mostly after 1 pm. High temperatures will be slightly lower and only top out at 90 degrees.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: A cold front will stall over the area Wednesday, which will increase rain chances through the end of the week. Showers and storms will be likely with pockets of heavy rain at times. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s thanks to more clouds and higher rain chances. Lows will be in the 70s.
WEEKEND: Another weather system will likely deliver more showers or storms on Saturday. Some of those could linger into Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but if you have outdoor activities planned, be ready to head inside or wait it out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
