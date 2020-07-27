A very rainy pattern in place for much of the week and into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light southeast wind, and lows in the mid 70s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day. Rain will be mostly likely during the afternoon and evening hours and could be heavy at times. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms. High temperatures will again be in the mid 80s with lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
