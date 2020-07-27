Watching an area in the Atlantic for tropical development & Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The tropics have been pretty active lately and another system is brewing. This developing system has a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hrs and an 80% chance of development in the next 5 days if not sooner.
This system is approximately 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) there hasn’t been much change in the organization as of today. However, the environment could become more favorable for the system to become more organized and get named.
The next name on the list is Isaias. The system will move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph and it could bring downpours to portions of the Leeward Islands by midweek.
Hurricane Douglas is moving away from the Hawaiian Islands but rain and wind will continue to be a threat for parts of the island. Rainfall amounts could total 3 to 6″ on the main Hawaiian Islands, some higher rainfall amounts will also be possible. The concern with the high rainfall amounts will be the potential for flash flooding and land slides.
