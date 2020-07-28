Employers, community organizations working to help parents with child care

"Nearly 90% of our Memphis-area workers continue to work remotely. We will ask our employees to return to our offices when we need them to return and when it is safe to do so," said Tom Ryan, Director of Corporate Communications for International Paper. "When we do ask Memphis-area employees to begin returning to our offices, we will remain committed to The IP Way – doing the right things, in the right ways, for the right reasons, all of the time – and to helping employees balance their personal and professional commitments throughout all phases of the COVID-19 global pandemic. We are focused on providing employees the flexibility they need during these challenging times."