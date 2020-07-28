Family mourns loss of mother, son after drowning in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The drowning deaths of three people in the Mississippi River in the past couple of weeks set off alarms at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who is now going to put up warning signs. But for one family it is too late.
“I can’t believe it happened,” said a family member.
A woman, who did not want to show her face on camera, is here with her family at the spot in the Mississippi River where her sister, the mother of 7 children, Tia Brocious and her 3-year-old son Giovanni, drowned Saturday.
”She yelled at me saying help Charlie. She pushed him to me so I brought him to shore,” said the victim’s sister.
Then seconds later...
”I turned back to save them,” said Tia’s sister. “They weren’t there anymore.”
The family wanted 9-year-old Charlie Brocious to talk about what happened.
“I was starting to drown and my Mom tried to get me but the current took her and she kept pushing me to her to get me out of there,” said Charlie.
The family tried to call 911 but there is no cell service anywhere near the area. When they got through they said they were at the boat ramp, but they were on a sand bar, making it difficult for rescuers to find them.
The mother and son are the third people to drown at these sand bars.
A man was fishing and fell in about two weeks ago.
”You can see it clearly here because the water is low. That’s an example of what it looks like out there on those sand bars,” said SCSO Captian Anthony Buckner.
Buckner showed WMC why the river is so dangerous. Saying sandbars collapse easily and you can be sucked in the river and the current is treacherous.
Buckner says the SCSO considers it a public safety issue and is very concerned and does not want anyone getting in the river at all.
There are plans to post signs Thursday or Friday in this area in English and Spanish warning about the dangers of the river.
This family now sadly knows how dangerous the river is. They only returned to set up a memorial -- a cross, candles and a bit if Tia’s favorite drink.
”It just happened so fast,” said Tia’s sister.
The family told WMC they will never get in the Mississippi River again. The metal signs the sheriff’s office is putting up will warn about the current and sand bars.
