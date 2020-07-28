FBI visits home of Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have confirmed they visited the home of Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson.
The FBI told us there were not conducting a search warrant, but they were at the southeast Shelby County home on Tuesday morning.
Agents with the FBI executed search warrants at state Sen. Katrina Robinson’s home back in February 2020. She is also the founder of a Memphis nursing school called the Healthcare Institute.
According to the school's website, Senator Robinson received a $1.6 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services for its Educate to Empower Program which educates Certified Nursing Assistants into the geriatric workforce.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the school has received more than $2 million in grants from 2015-2019. Those grants went to the "Geriatrics Workforce enhancement Program."
According to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the Healthcare Institute had 26 students in the 2018-2019 school year compared to 258 in the 2017-2018 school year.
Katrina Robinson has been in the news in the past. She is also the sister of Sherra Wright, the former wife of NBA star Lorenzen Wright.
