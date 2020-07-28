Golf week is here for the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You ready for golf week, Memphis? It’s here as the second annual World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational ramps up for the world’s best golfers out at the TPC at Southwind.
COVID-19 restrictions aside, the tournament still has some side events that will draw attention to the Bluff City. Like the FedEx Cares Charity Challenge on Wednesday.
Several of the world’s top pros will be on the course playing for the children of St. Jude. They are 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, who won the 2012 FedExCup title, teams up with Billy Horschell, who is the 2014 FedExCup Champ.
They’ll take on 2013 FedExCup Champion Henrik Stenson, and his partner, Viktor Hovland, who’s currently rated number 23 in the FedExCup. The FedEx Cares Charity Challenge is a nine-hole match-play competition with a $100,000 donation going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’ll be shown from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on PGA Tour Live and the PGA’s social media channels.
The WGC-FESJI runs Thursday through Sunday at the TPC at Southwind.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.