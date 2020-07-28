Grizzlies close out NBA scrimmage action Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One more scrimmage for the Memphis Grizzlies before the restart of the season begins Friday night.
The Grizzlies face the Miami Heat Tuesday afternoon looking to get their first win in three dress rehearsals. Of course, victories here are not as important as when the real action tips off against the Blazers.
Grizz Guard Dillon Brooks said this team has to grow up fast to make the postseason. “Y’know, young team’s got to get exposed to things we’ll see in the future,” said Brooks. “We only got like three to four guys who have played in the playoffs, so we can take it into the offseason and build off that.”
Tip time for the Grizz and Heat final Scrimmage is 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
