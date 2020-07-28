2 Marion School District athletes test positive for COVID-19

MARION, Arkansas. (WMC) - The Marion School District in Arkansas received word of two confirmed coronavirus cases among their student-athletes this week.
On Monday, MSD confirmed a student-athlete apart of the Marion High School football program tested positive for the virus. The second case was reported Tuesday.
The second student-athlete is apart of the MHS basketball program.
In light of the cases, activities at the Patriot Arena for Wednesday have been suspended so the facility can be disinfected ahead of the return of all student-athletes on Thursday.
MSD says the Fieldhouse was also disinfected and sanitized Tuesday.
In their posts to Facebook, MSD shared how it will continue to keep students safe:
“We remain firmly committed to providing a safe environment and will follow the guidance provided by the Arkansas Department of Health, CDC, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.”
