Mid-South agriculture experts provide guidance for people receiving unsolicited seeds

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - People across the nation are receiving packages of seeds they didn’t purchase and Mid-South agriculture experts are providing some guidance for those who have received them.
Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce
Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, is asking anyone who has received unsolicited packages of seeds from China or any other foreign country to immediately contact MDAC’s Bureau of Plant Industry at 662-325-3390.
Gipson asks that recipients hold on to the seeds and the packaging they were mailed in, including the mailing label, until someone from the department contacts you with more details.
MDAC also advises that seeds from unknown origins should not be planted and could pose an environmental threat to our native ecosystem.
In a news release distributed Tuesday, MDAC wrote:
“At this time, the USDA does not have any evidence indicating this is something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales. That scam can involve many different random products, but foreign seeds could be an environmental threat. USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.”
Tennessee Department of Agriculture
On Tuesday, TDA posted several measure Tennesseans could take if they have received the mysterious package:
- Do not plant them. Double bag the seeds and all packing and send them to TDA to the attention of Plant Certification.
- Mailing address: P.O. Box 40627Nashville, TN 37204 | UPS or FedEx: 436 Hogan Road Nashville, TN 37220 (please include your name, contact information and address)
- If you don’t want to ship the seeds, you can notify TDA that you received by calling Plant Certification at 615-837-5137 or email Plant Certification Administrator Anni Self at anni.self@tn.gov. (please include your name, contact information, address and photos of the seeds you received)
- If you prefer to just dispose of the seeds, TDA asks that you double bag them and put them in the trash. Do not compost them.
- If you have already planted the seeds, TDA recommends that you pull the plants up, double bag them and put them in the trash.
You can also report to www.aphis.usda.gov/…/import-inform…/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling.
