MLB postpones Marlines opener after coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big problem for Major League Baseball as the national pastime tries to work its way around the coronavirus. Fourteen members of the Miami Marlins organization, including at least 11 players, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Their home opener Monday postponed against Baltimore due to the outbreak. Tuesday night’s game is also off.
The Marlins played at Philadelphia this weekend. The Phillies postponing their game Monday against the New York Yankees.
The Yanks would’ve used the same dugout the Marlins just vacated. In an emergency meeting this afternoon, MLB said the Marlins are quarantining in Philly while awaiting outcomes of more testing results.
