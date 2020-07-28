MPD offering $5K reward in shooting investigation of off-duty police officer

HELP NEEDED IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS WANTED FOR ROBBERY INDIVIDUAL, THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE, AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT SUSPECTS 2260 Elvis Presley Boulevard (Robbery) 850 Poplar Avenue (Theft from Motor Vehicle) Alabama and Lauderdale (Aggravated Assault) On July 28, 2020, at approximately 6:20 a.m., an off-duty Memphis Police Officer was working secondary employment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital when he was shot by vehicle burglars who were occupying a black 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix. This Pontiac Grand Prix was taken in a Robbery of an Individual this morning at approximately 12:30 a.m. at 2260 Elvis Presley Boulevard. The stolen Pontiac Grand Prix has been recovered. Suspect 1 is described as a male Black, light complexion, approximately 5’6”, thin build, wearing all black. Suspect 2 is described as a male Black, medium complexion, taller than suspect 1, wearing a yellow traffic vest. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible for these incidents. No arrest has been made at this point. These investigations are ongoing. Persons with information are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 901-327-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”