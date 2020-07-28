MPD offering $5K reward in shooting investigation of off-duty police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released video footage of two men suspected in the shooting of an off-duty MPD officer.
They want to identify the two men you see in this video -- one wearing all black, the other in a yellow safety vest.
Investigators say the pair is wanted for robbery on Elvis Presley Boulevard, a car burglary near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Tuesday morning’s shooting on Lauderdale.
That’s where an off-duty officer, working security for St. Jude, spotted the pair breaking into a truck under I-40.
The suspects drove away in a stolen Pontiac and opened fire, hitting that officer in the arm.
The officer is expected to survive and a $5,000 reward is being offered for tips in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.