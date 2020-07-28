Off-duty MPD officer shot near St. Jude Children’s Hospital early Tuesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for suspects after an off-duty MPD officer was shot Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Police said the officer was working for St. Jude Children’s Hospital when he received information that there were two males prowling vehicles on North Lauderdale near the I-40 underpass.
The officer checked the area and he noticed a suspect breaking into a black truck that was parked under the I-40 underpass.
When the officer approached the suspect, he yelled “POLICE.” That’s when officers said the suspect ran and jumped into the passenger’s seat of an older model black Pontiac with temp tags.
The driver drove off and made a u-turn traveling southbound on Lauderdale, then turned eastbound on Alabama.
The vehicle then stopped and shot the off-duty MPD officer in the arm. The officer was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police have not identified the officer shot. MPD is still searching for the suspects at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
