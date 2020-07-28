Rain chances slowly rise by late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm. It will still be hot with highs around 90 or so. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% of a shower. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds light.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: A cold front will stall over the area Wednesday, which will increase rain chances through the end of the week. Showers and storms will be likely at times with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s thanks to more clouds and higher rain chances. Lows will be in the 70s. It won’t be a washout each day, but expect rain at some point.
WEEKEND: A cold front will move through and could kick off a few more showers or storms on Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but if you have outdoor activities planned, be ready to head inside or wait it out. Sunday is looking drier. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will be around 70 Sunday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
